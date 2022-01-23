Real Madrid and Elche face each other in a new day of LaLiga Santander. In other words, the cupbearer crossing is repeated, which gave rise to strong emotions during the week. In that duel, the whites prevailed by one goal to two at the Martínez Valero, after overcoming an advantage of their rival with ten players. It remains to be seen if Ancelotti goes back to betting on rotations, as he did in the tie, or recovers the gala eleven.

Schedule: what time is Real Madrid-Elche in LaLiga Santander?

The Real Madrid-Elche game of LaLiga Santander matchday 22 is played on Sunday, January 23, 2021 from 4:15 p.m.

– Argentina: 11:15 a.m.

– Peru: 09:15 a.m.

– Mexico: 09:15 a.m.

– state United States: 10:15 a.m.

– chili: 11:15 a.m.

– Colombia: 09:15 a.m.

