Schedule: What time to see Real Madrid – Efes?

Real Madrid and Anadolu Efes They will face each other this Thursday, April 29 in this fourth match of the quarterfinals of the Euroleague 2020/21. The match will start at 9:00 p.m. and will be played in the WiZink Center in Madrid (Spain).

Television: How to watch Real Madrid – Efes on TV and online?

DAZN will broadcast Real Madrid vs Efes live with the narration of two of his regular communicators. It will be possible to follow live the meeting, which begins at 9:00 p.m., through the application of DAZN. What’s more #Go, from Movistar +, the game will also be broadcast on its channel.

Real Madrid – Efes, live online on AS.com

In AS you can also follow Real Madrid vs Efes. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.