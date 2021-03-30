The Armani, the Bayern and the Fenerbahçe are very well placed with 19 wins, but if any of them lost their three commitments they could be left out (an example, the Fener visit to Bayern and then he receives Barça and Madrid; nothing should be taken for granted). After them goes the Spanish entourage, the Madrid (18 wins), the Zenith from Xavi Pascual (17 and a postponed), the Baskonia and the Valencia (both with 17). If those who are ahead do not stumble loudly, there would only be two places for the four of them. The Real adds one more win, has, however, a tougher schedule and problems with possible tiebreakers, since he lost all his duels with his rivals ACB. To the Zenith, on the other hand, he won both, so you might be interested in a triple draw with those of St. Petersburg. Those of Laso They depend on themselves at this time, although only if they win in their three matches, starting today with the visit of the Efes and following the Olympiacos Friday and Fenerbahçe Thursday 8 in Istanbul. With just one stumble, they would need the Valencia, the Baskonia or the Zenith, at least two of them, gave in one of their crashes