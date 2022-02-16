Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti assured on Tuesday after losing 1-0 to PSG in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 that “we have suffered too much pressure.”

“We have tried to start from behind, it has not started because we have suffered too much pressure” from the rival, Ancelotti said at a press conference. “We have decided not to press too high, to have a low block, we have defended well and what happened is that with the ball we have had more difficulties than normal”, he added.

Criticism of Ancelotti for the return of Benzema



Ancelotti denied that it could have been a mistake to have Karim Benzema for almost 90 minutes on his first day after his muscle injury, ensuring that “Benzema’s problem has not been a physical problem”.

“The problem is that the balls for Benzema that we wanted did not arrive, the start from behind cost us, usually we don’t have so many problems”, said the Italian coach.

Ancelotti surrendered to the great game played by Kylian Mbappé, scorer of PSG’s goal, assuring that “he is unstoppable, we have tried to control him, Militao has done very well, but he is a player who can always invent something and he did it at the last minute “.

The outlook for the match at the Bernabéu

“I am optimistic for the second leg,” he said. “In the first part (of the tie) PSG was better, we have to do better at home,” he added.

“We are not worried about the double away goal, it is clear that PSG have a small advantage, hopefully it will not be enough for the match at the Bernabéu,” Ancelotti said.

with AFP