Absolutely not. Real Madrid does not need to sign a 9. Madrid’s objective throughout the summer must be to close the signing of Kylian Mbappé. Not being able to hire the Frenchman would be an absolute failure after being obsessed with signing him for more than three years and focusing all his efforts on achieving the hiring of the one who is called to be the dominator of the football scene during the next decade.
The merengue team has right now in the position of center forward who is surely the best footballer in the world. The years are unforgiving, or at least for most, because Benzema seems to improve every season. If this campaign is not enough to win the Ballon d’Or, I don’t know what else needs to be done to win the prestigious award.
The key is to sign Mbappé, because with the Frenchman Real Madrid would form the best striker in the world. Having Vinicius Junior on one flank, Kylian Mbappé on the other and Karim Benzema on point. This striker is difficult to improve with any footballer, because we have also been able to verify that Vinicius and Benzema understand each other perfectly, and in the French team, Karim, blends wonderfully with the still PSG footballer.
The white team should move in the market little by little with the intention of bringing in a forward in the future who will replace Benzema until he becomes the starter, but they do not need at all today to find a center forward in the market who fights the position with Benzema, because if the player accepts that role as a substitute, he will in no case be a footballer capable of dethroning the best in the world.
In short, all of Real Madrid’s efforts must be aimed at closing the signing of their dream footballer as soon as possible: Kylian Mbappé. They can’t let him get away.
