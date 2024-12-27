Absolute dominance of Real Madrid in the Globe Soccer Awards: The white team has celebrated up to seven awardsamong them the best team in the world and the best player in the world to Vinícius Junior, in a gala in which Aitana Bonmatí and the women’s FC Barcelona have won as best footballer and best women’s club.

The Madrid entity also took home the trophy of best coach for Carlo Ancelotti and the best president for Florentino Pérez, as well as that of best midfielder and best forward for Jude Bellingham and Vinícius.

Besides, Thibaut Courtois shared the award with Neymar Jr.both 32 years old, upon receiving the active career award for all the successes achieved during their careers. “Last year was very challenging for me because of the injury, but there is still Courtois to give,” promised the Belgian goalkeeper.

Another of the big winners of the night was Cristiano Ronaldorecognized as the best player in the Middle East and the all-time top scorer after surpassing 900 goals in his sporting career.

Lamine Yamal completed the awards for Barça, elected best women’s club after last season’s treble and with Aitana Bonmatí, current Ballon d’Or and The Best, as best footballer in the world, by winning the award for best emerging player.

Alessandro Del Piero and Rio Ferdinand, for their part, collected the Career Award thanks to his achievements both with his clubs, Juventus and Manchester United, respectively, and with his national teams (Italy and England).

