Without too many problems, Ancelotti’s team wins against the Galicians thanks to Asensio and Militao: Blaugrana 8 points away while waiting for Atletico

Real Madrid does its duty, 2-0 against Celta without messing up, and awaits tomorrow’s partidazo: Atletico Madrid arrives at the Camp Nou with a streak of 6 consecutive victories, with Barcelona coming from a double 0-0 with Girona and Getafe. Xavi’s advantage over Ancelotti is still impressive: 8 points.

Turnover Blancos — Carlo Ancelotti complained loudly about the calendar yesterday, “Footballers don’t count for anything” and given the 9 matches that await Madrid in the next 4 weeks, 6 in Liga, the Copa del Rey final with Osasuna and the double comparison of Champions with Manchester City, has decided to make some rotations: Nacho for Carvajal, Ceballos, Tchouameni and Asensio for Kroos, Modric and Rodrygo. Rudiger replaces the injured Alaba.

Lighthouses on Gabri Veiga — There was great expectation to see Gabri Veiga at work at the Bernabeu, the twenty-year-old promise of Celta and Spanish football. The midfielder is in Real Madrid’s sights and after a good start he disappeared like his team, and was replaced after a rather gray hour. There is already talk of a 40 million euro quotation, we’ll see how it ends. See also Diego Aguirre speaks for the first time after his departure from Cruz Azul: "It was something strange"

Vinicius and Asensio — Madrid led by Vinicius quickly took the lead in the match, without pushing excessively. And after several oversized shots, with Benzema strangely inaccurate, he moved on in the 42nd minute. Great defensive recovery by Camavinga, always deployed as left full-back and in exceptional form, unloading on Ceballos who with great class and a vertical cut sets Vinicius in motion who arrives at the end of the field and offers Asensio his spot on the penalty spot 17th assist of the season, eighth in Liga. There are also 8 goals in the Liga by Asensio, who is often on the bench.

The power of Militao — The game ended quickly: in the third half of the second half Militao attacked with great strength and a corner from Asensio signing the 2-0. Physical prowess, power and precision for the fifth goal in La Liga by the Brazilian, who is the ‘pichichi’ among defenders. Five goals scored all with headers. See also Leeds and Wolverhampton, other postponements. And Tuchel returns to ask for the 5 changes

Applause and ovation — Benzema didn’t find the goal he was looking for to get close to Lewandowski in the scorers chart (13-17) and amid substitutions and open applause for Camavinga, the ovation for Asensio in the substitution with Lucas Vazquez, the usual exceptional save by Courtois on Iago Aspas, the game dragged on until the end. Let’s see if tomorrow ‘Cholo’ gives Ancelotti a gift and rekindles the almost extinguished embers of La Liga.

