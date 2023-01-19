Last summer, Kylian Mbappé let slip the possibility of signing for the club of his dreams, Real Madrid. The crazy offer from PSG, until before the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by Al-Nassr, was the most lucrative contract in the history of the sport, something that the French player could not resist, who stated that he had goals to meet within Paris. And for that reason he had stood up Florentino Pérez and all the fans of Real Madrid.
At the moment Kylian has paid dearly for his decision, the club promised him total hierarchy, promises that to this day they have not been able to fulfill and the reality is that the footballer does regret not having signed for Madrid. However, the player hopes to be able to clean up the mistakes of last summer and in the next market to arrive in the capital of Spain, an idea that the president of the white team does not completely rule out.
Mario Cortegana from the site The AthleticHe announced that the French soccer player and Real Madrid have been in constant communication for a couple of months, planning the possible arrival of the player in the Spanish capital the following summer. Kylian wants to play for Real Madrid and is willing to be much more accessible in contract compared to PSG. For his part, Florentino knows that the club will have the money to pay for his arrival in July, but he would be the only signing unless many sales are made and that could affect the bulk of the project, for which, today he is not very clear. whether or not to receive the Frenchman.
#Real #Madrid #rule #sign #Mbappé
