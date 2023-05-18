Only a myth like Paco Gento has won more European Cups than Carvajal, Benzema, Modric, Kroos and Nacho, five of those who fell in the Manchester gale. And no one has raised more big ears as a coach than Carlo Ancelotti, the most noted for the blow with City. In soccer, memory is usually weak when hasty readers of results emerge like a mob. Especially with the most famous club in the galaxy ahead. At Real Madrid, the present was the day before yesterday and the future does not go beyond today. It’s your sign, all right. But not even a whipping like the one delivered by Pep Guardiola’s men should lead to a hasty and extreme purge.

You also have to be Real Madrid to glimpse the when and how of any transition, without honorary conditions from the past —no matter how recent— and immediate tantrums from today. With an unparalleled brand, a 22nd century stadium, a box without cobwebs, a handful of boiling youngsters and an outstanding youth academy, there are plenty of tremendous lashes no matter how much a 4-0 thunders.

Before tackling an abrupt change in the cycle, which in part was already in sight before the bump, it is convenient to start from a rarely accepted conclusion. Why the hell couldn’t an elite rival be one day so much better? City, which is not Escalerillas, was. It is possible that the champion Real Madrid last year was as unreal as the beating at the Etihad was real. Then, with the cathedral change of the Bernabéu in the middle, the entity cushioned sports spending under the double. Soccer can be so pendulous that the underdog Madrid this Wednesday may not be a terminal team at all, but rather a rough one against an opponent through the roof and requires some repair. If the debate only refers to Rüdiger or Militão, the dead man is very much alive.

With Ancelotti at the helm, this Madrid deserves all the honours. It does not require, at all, burning in a sudden bonfire, that advantageous pokers are not lacking. It is time for a reflection, not to draw conclusions from the media and popular demoscopy. Another thing is that the future of footballers such as Kroos (33 years old), Modric (38 in September) and Benzema (36 in December), pillars of a glorious Real for which there are not many spare parts at the height in the international bazaar, is analyzed.

Eternal players who may no longer be essential, but if they sign up and the club subscribes, they may be necessary to protect the metamorphosis that is inevitably coming. In sport, ageism is an insurmountable barrier, but, if they accept a less important stage, they can be an intergenerational thread if, of course, the entity considers it. Otherwise, they should leave Chamartín in a float.

Just a few days ago, Sergio Llull (36 years old in November) and Rudy Fernández (38), who have not had the same minute counter for a long time, fought like cadets on the floors of the Wizink Center to dispatch the Partizán of the learned Zeljko Obradovic . On the field they don’t add up as regularly as before, but in the locker room they are the portrait that all comrades should have on their nightstand.

The case of Barça, Madrid’s nemesis, is not far away either. There have been many European sacks for the Catalans while the entity capsized with the renovation of a museum team hung to infinity and beyond Messi while Xavi, Iniesta and company were casting off. Busquets, who retired from Barcelona, ​​has been the last link, an essential reference without the rest of the Praetorians. Nothing bad has gone for Gavi and Pedri by his side.

Vinicius, Rodrygo, Camavinga, Valverde and Tchouameni —plus the upcoming Bellinghams on duty— would benefit from the enlightened tutelage of Ancelotti and some of those who are on the verge of retirement. Also, where is there a Modric or a Kroos? Without Mbappé and Haaland within range, where is there another Benzema? Would the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo have meant the same without the continuity of Modric, Kroos and Benzema? Another thing is that the three want to assume that they must park more and more with the best possible protection, that of the wise Ancelotti, who rocks the changing rooms like few others. The one for the veterans and the one for the novices.

Without the need for a catharsis, even knowing that in a club like this there are incomparable pressures, Real Madrid can face a firm but calm move. He doesn’t seem to be cash-strapped, he has great students and legendary teachers on the payroll.

Apart from the youngsters on the rise, he has a great goalkeeper, great central defenders and highly validated substitutes in case of extending the stay (Nacho, Ceballos, Asensio). With this basket, Madrid thrashed Liverpool a few months ago, brushed off Chelsea like a fly and devastated Barça as a cupbearer at the Camp Nou. The breathlessness of the veterans has hurt him in the long haul, and that’s where he needs a bit of a scalpel, not necessarily a life-or-death operation.

Let anxiety for the 16th not prevail when the 15th is still to come. How is soccer! The most economically prosperous clubs with the European score at zero do not have such urgencies. It is one of the dividing lines between the City that has recently arrived in the nomenclature with the great Guardiola as its standard bearer and the insatiable Real Madrid of a lifetime. A club that does not have to devour itself without losing its essence of winning, winning or winning.

