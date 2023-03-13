Napoli is experiencing its best season in many years. The club has practically won Serie A and now it will be able to focus its forces on surprising locals and strangers in the Champions League and at least dream of winning it. The reality is that this high performance of the Italian club is the sum of outstanding collective work, but it cannot be denied that there are a couple of pieces that play at a different pace, the great figures of the club.
One of them is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Georgian who is not only the most pleasant revelation in football in Italy but in all of Europe this season. The 21-year-old footballer appeared out of nowhere, being a total unknown, to end up becoming one of the best footballers of the moment, a winger with plenty of assists but who also shines for his high goal average. ‘Kvara’ has earned the respect of the whole world and has been targeted by several of the best teams on the planet, one of them Real Madrid.
Sources report that Real Madrid feels more and more attracted to ‘Kvara’s’ football and the reality is that the club considers that the player has all the conditions to play within the squad, however, there is a factor that slows down the players. targets to present an offer for the Georgian: the presence of Vinicius. The Brazilian and the man from Napoli play in the same area and it would be a waste to have two players of that level competing, one sending the other to the bench, and there is no certainty that ‘Kvara’ performs the same as a natural profile. Interest is very much alive, but there are some obstacles.
