Today, what would be the last day of the group stage of this edition of the UEFA Champions League was played, in which a large number of teams were playing. One of these that was risking continuing in a European competition was Unión Berlin, which if it achieved a victory and Napoli did the same in its match, it would win a place in the UEFA Europa League. But they would have a tough nut to crack in front of them in the form of Real Madrid, who until now was undefeated in this edition of the Champions League.
And the Germans were aware of the imperative need to win and came out better than the merengue club, in the first minute of the match came the first clear chance that Kepa was going to save after Modric's mistake in the ball's release. As a result of this madridista mismatch, the chances began to come and go, even Joselu, who was the protagonist today, hit the ball with the crossbar in the 16th minute of the match. Little else happened in the first half except for a penalty in favor of Real Madrid, Modric was going to be the one to take the maximum penalty, if the Croatian scored from 11 meters it would make things very difficult for Union Berlin, but finally Ronnow appeared like an angel to frustrate the midfielder and to give his team wings.
As soon as the second half started, Union Berlin would take the lead after a long play by the Germans in which the Madrid defense did not understand each other well and the number 10 of the German team took advantage of it to beat Kepa, at that moment the Union Berlin was qualified for the Europa League with the victory of the Italian team in its match. A short time later Real Madrid was going to tie the score through Joselu so that a little more than 10 minutes later Joselu himself scored again to put his team ahead and leaving the locals with little life.
Although they were left with little life, the Germans took a breath of fresh air and managed to tie the score after a ball that Kral found and with a very powerful and low shot he left his team with a charger in the chamber to achieve that eager pass to the Europa League, but again, Real Madrid was going to strike and this time through Dani Ceballos who scored the third Real Madrid goal on the scoreboard, causing the Germans to die on the shore.
