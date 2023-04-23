Real Madrid has further increased the pressure on leader FC Barcelona. Spain’s number two defeated Celta de Vigo in its own Bernabéu 2-0.

With the win, Real narrowed the gap to Barcelona to 8 points. However, the rival from Catalonia, who handed in points in the last two league matches, will receive number three Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

Real can still dream of three prizes. The formation of Carlo Ancelotti qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions League at the expense of Chelsea last week, while it recently won 4-0 at Barcelona in the semi-final of the Spanish Cup.

Given the busy schedule, it was not surprising that Real took it easy against mid-engine Celta. The first shot on target could only be scored three minutes before the break, but it was immediately hit. Vinícius Júnior put back to Marco Asensio, who hit an opponent, 1-0. Three minutes after the break, Éder Militão headed in a corner from Asensio for the 2-0. Celta captain Iago Aspas was close to a goal fifteen minutes before the end, but Real keeper Thibaut Courtois prevented things from becoming exciting. See also Iranian refugee dies in Paris airport

