The date for the Lola Índigo concert at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium remains a mystery: The singer has announced June 14 as the new time for her show, but Real Madrid has warned in a statement that it cannot guarantee its celebration.

“At the present time, the club is not in a position to guarantee any date for the celebration of concerts at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium”, the Madrid entity has assured, in relation to the announcement of the Granada artist.

In this way, Real Madrid has explained that it will not be able to definitively confirm any show “until the pertinent tests are carried out that allow ensure that concert promoters will be able to comply with regulationsonce the measures implemented in coordination with public administrations have been implemented.”

Finally, the club has reiterated that “it actively works, together with the Community of Madrid and the Madrid City Council, for sustainability and coexistence, so that the activities of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium are developed with full respect, not only for the law, but also for the environment and the neighborhood“.