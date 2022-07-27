Only one draw for Ancelotti’s team.

The friendly match ends 2-2 real Madrid against the Club America in the US tour that sees i Blancos not to find victory, even in the second exit.

Carlo’s training Ancelottiin fact, after the ko in Clasico against Barcelona, ​​he does not go beyond the same against the Mexicans. Happy notes, however, are the return to the goal by Hazard, from the spot, and the signing, very beautiful, of the usual Karim Benzema.

The scoring of Club America, fresh from two 2-1 defeats against Chelsea and Manchester City, bear the stamp of Henry Martin and Alvaro Fidalgo.

To underline how in the field, for the real Madridthere was space for Lunin in goal, the newly arrived Rudiger in defense and also the young Tchouameni in the middle of the field, who entered during the race in progress.

July 27 – 08:32

