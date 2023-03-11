After three straight games without winning and a hesitant start in which Joselu overtookl Spanish, Vinicius rebelled, signed a great goal and re-enlisted the

real Madrid to a game that they ended up coming back (3-1) thanks to goals from Militao and Marco Asensio to situate themselves, with one more game, six points behind Barcelona.

Twenty-six years the Spaniard has gone without winning in the Santiago Bernabeu. A streak that was not close to ending given the result, but it was during the 14 minutes in which they had an advantage in this Sunday’s match.

He warned in minute 2 with a shot from Martin Braithwaite and six later he did not forgive. Real Madrid poorly positioned in defense at the start, as if the head were on Wednesday and not in the League, Rubén Sánchez took advantage of a serious error by Eduardo Camavinga when measuring a long ball and assisted Joselu, who put the ball in the squad.

Fourteenth game in the league for the white team, conceding a goal. And Joselu celebrated with rage, without thinking for a moment about his Madrid past. The Real did not react

Madrid and Vini Souza He made it 0-2 with a header at the far post that he took in two times Thibaut Courtois.

No nerves

It was difficult for Ancelotti’s men to get into the game; until the other Vini appeared, Vinicius Junior. As usual, the most active of yours.

In the 22nd minute he left behind Oscar Gil and Ruben Sanchez with a change of pace inside to gain space that allowed him to shoot and put the ball at the long post, reminiscent of his first goal at Anfield; unstoppable for Pacheco.

‘Vini’ appeared as an agitator to get Real Madrid back into the game. And to the League. Of course, he did not get rid of the yellow.

The Brazilian cut a counterattack from the Spanish and saw the eighth card of the course in LaLiga Santander; the third in the four games following the completion of the first cycle. The goal gave Ancelotti’s men fuel to put one more gear on.

The Spaniard was not able to leave his field with the ball played and ended up conceding the second goal. After a corner kick, Aurelien Tchouaméni dressed as Luka Modric and put, with the outside, a measured cross to the far post that Éder Militao headed in to make it 2-1 in the 39th minute.

It is the sixth goal for the central defender so far this season, placing him as the sixth top scorer for the white team tied with Luka modric. A goal that gave peace of mind to a Real Madrid team that came out into the second half clearly dominating the game, although without setting the pace to combine and look for the third goal that would strengthen the result.

A sensation of control on the pitch that was not such on the scoreboard, although Ancelotti began to think about the ‘Champions’. Tchouaméni, Modric and Kroos were substituted after 70 minutes of play; a decision that gives clues about the midfield he will opt for on Wednesday.

He gave minutes to Asensio -without a presence in the two previous games- and to Ceballos to get them into rhythm along with a shot from Rodrygo Goes he crashed into the crossbar when, with a free kick, he tried to break the 146 days without scoring in LaLiga Santander. Both Asensio and Ceballos responded.

The midfielder raised the pace of the game and the attacker closed the scoring after a goal with which Nacho culminated a good drive. They sentenced Real Madrid and did not suffer to win again three games later -one defeat and two draws- and place, with one more game, six points behind the leader, Barcelona, ​​eight days after visiting the Camp Nou.

EFE