Real Madrid has returned this Sunday to dye the classic white. After beating Barcelona in the Super Cup, Chus Mateo’s men have bagged a new duel against their eternal rival on the third day of the Endesa league (86-79). The meeting was a reflection that both teams still have work to do before reaching their best version, but the amount of resources that Chus Mateo has puts him a few steps ahead of the team led by Roger Grimau.

Despite not having their totem, Edy Tavares, absent due to a respiratory infection, Madrid has defeated a Barça that does not quite fit the pieces together. The absence of the Cape Verdean giant has prevented a second round between him and Willy Hernangómez after the Madrid player won the Super Cup a few weeks ago. The Blaugrana center has been received by his former fans with a thunderous whistle, Wizink’s public enemy after the departure of Mirotic. Without Tavares or Deck, Chus Mateo gave the opportunity to Ismaila Diagne, a 16-year-old youth who was the powder with which Madrid began to tilt the game in their favor. And the fuse, of course, was Campazzo. Between the two of them they have propelled Madrid to the first lead of the game (11-2). Barcelona took a while to react, but they did so in time to adjust the score at the end of the first quarter with two consecutive baskets from Brizuela (14-13).

Madrid was superior in intensity, but also more imprecise when looking for the basket. The whites finished the first half with a poor 31% success rate in field goals, which allowed Barça, whose percentages were much higher (48%), to get on top of them and take the lead thanks to an action by Jokubaitis (20-21). But the joy was short-lived for Grimau, who saw how Madrid became huge again with the entry of Poirier. The French center came to a boil just before and after the break and shot his team’s lead above 10 points (50-38) midway through the third quarter. On the Barça side, they were missing a step ahead of the great figures like Willy, Jabari Parker or Satoransky, with Brizuela as the only player with double figures (10 points) when they reached the last quarter.

The outside game, that weapon that Jasikevicius used so much, did not work against a very serious Madrid, which forced the Blaugrana to look for alternatives inside, where the whites feel tremendously strong. Laprovittola, very missing during the first half, has assumed command of the team in the final stretch in search of a comeback. The Argentine faced his compatriot Campazzo, whom he left on the verge of elimination due to fouls. However, Grimau decided to sit him down and Campazzo, once again freed, teamed up with Poirier to regain the +12 (72-60) with five minutes remaining.

Barcelona tried to get back into the game by placing Parra on Poirier, but the Frenchman was unstoppable. The elimination of Satoransky with three minutes remaining and with the score at 78-66, ended the Barça spirit. The Czech point guard scored only one basket in the entire game, with five rebounds, four assists and four turnovers. The Wizink audience had a great time in the last few minutes, singing from bottom to bottom, carrying their team to victory and the leadership of the ACB.

