Although the results have been given, the way Real Madrid plays does not convince many, including several of the team’s leaders. Last weekend the meringues obtained an almost miraculous victory in their visit to Celta de Vigo, a result that practically assures them the league title, but which makes more than one wonder if this team really has a promising future with Carlo Ancelotti.
The meringues have gotten used to winning in recent weeks with suffering as the main ingredient and that is something that does not go hand in hand with the hierarchy of the club, which is why Ancelotti’s future within the institution is not as firm as He made sure weeks ago and there is a very strong name on the table to replace the Italian.
The English press affirms that Thomas Tuchel is the most serious option to take Carlo’s place in case the Italian is dismissed, since he is a coach that Florentino Pérez likes a lot, and he also considers him capable of imposing discipline and style on the team, something that Ancelotti has not achieved throughout the season. In the same way, his signing is considered viable, since the future of the London club is an unknown that could lead the German to step aside from Chelsea.
