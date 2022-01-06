With a minimal investment in the market, Real Madrid managed to form a very competitive squad and with the possibility of winning everything this season, in addition, it managed to generate enough savings in the last year and a half to move prominently in the 2022 summer market , where although the great objective is Kylian Mbappé, there are other names that seduce the meringues.
Once again, free agency is nurtured, even more than last year where Barcelona and PSG were the big winners, this transfer route is the one that Real Madrid wants to exploit in the summer and they have several objectives in it, including AC Milan’s Ivorian Frank Kessié.
According to information from Mundo Deportivo, in the Spanish capital they have not removed Frank from the list, who likes both Ancelotti and the club to strengthen the midfield in the containment zone, where Casemiro has no replacement, nor internal competition, Kessié , who is one of the best soccer players in Serie A is an alternative that seduces Madrid more than Pogba himself, however, it will not be easy to sign, and not because of money, but because of the huge number of suitors that has in list.
#Real #Madrid #forget #Frank #Kessié
