Real Madrid has beaten a Sevilla that did not lose face in the game, but has been overwhelmed by the whites’ physical power and effectiveness.
The Whites went ahead in the 5th minute and seeing themselves ahead tried to dominate Sevilla by controlling the ball. The Andalusians are still far from their best version, but they never lost face of the game and managed to draw through Lamela in the second half.
Real Madrid without Benzema lost a lot of presence in the area and had enough problems to bother Bounou’s goal, so Ancelotti brought out Lucas Vazquez and Asensio to accumulate men up front.
This made Real Madrid arrive in more danger and as they were physically more whole than Sevilla, they managed to get back in front through Lucas Vázquez after a good move by Vinicius.
The Andalusians paid for the effort of the first half and in the final minutes they ended up submitting to Real Madrid, who continued to attack and managed to score another goal through Fede Valverde and his cannon. The Uruguayan is scoring again and has already scored three consecutive goals, adding six in total this season in LaLiga.
Real Madrid also adds three important points against an always difficult Sevilla and is placed with 29 points in a championship that it aspires to win again.
