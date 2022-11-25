Real Madrid is in the middle of the fight for all possible titles. However, Ancelotti’s new model, where he does not take into account more than 16 of his squad players, and makes his squad have more activity. This generates worrisome injuries like the one that Karim Benzema suffers today and that other Meringue players have already experienced in the first half of the year.
Despite this, Ancelotti refuses to change his style and wants to continue along the same lines, those footballers who do not meet his expectations will not add minutes. That is why the Italian has asked Florentino Pérez for some reinforcements for the summer market, where the club seems to be able to move to a forward center that rotates Benzema, an all-terrain midfielder who increases Carlo’s options and for the moment, not they think about the arrival of a central defender, although it will be Nacho who will define this last movement of the team from the capital of Spain.
According to information from Sport, Ancelotti is very comfortable with the 4 center-backs he has in the team, Militao, Alaba, Rudiger and Nacho. However, the latter is about to end his contract with the team and the club’s intention is to offer him an extension for one more season. If the Spaniard accepts it, something that seems complex since he has offers in the MLS that he is already evaluating, the club will not sign a defender, but if the Spanish central defender decides to follow his route out of the club, then Florentino will have to open the portfolio for a third reinforcement.
