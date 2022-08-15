The current LaLiga and Champions League champions, Real Madrid, began their journey for a new season yesterday. The white club faced a recently promoted team but, not for that reason, it was going to make things easy for the merengue team.
In fact, the Andalusian team was the one who opened the scoring on the scoreboard by taking the lead in the 6th minute after Iñigo Eguaras gave Ramazzani a great ball so that he beat Thibaut Courtois with a great execution, who could do little.
This result was maintained throughout the first half and part of the second, until in the 61st minute, Lucas Vázquez scored what would be his second goal in the match -the first was in an offside position, therefore it did not go up on the scoreboard-.
Finally, Real Madrid managed to turn the score around and put an end to the illusion of the team that was returning to the highest category of Spanish football. In the 75th minute, David Alaba, who had just entered the field of play, scored a free kick to put the final two-one on the scoreboard.
There is a curious fact in this match, and that is that every time Lucas Vázquez scores for Real Madrid, he never loses. And it is that in the 28 goals that the white player has scored, Real Madrid has managed to get 24 victories and only on four occasions have they drawn.
Of those four draws, three were in the Copa del Rey and only one match was for LaLiga.
