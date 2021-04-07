S.antiago Cañizares, former goalkeeper for the Spanish national team and Real Madrid, knew that he was about to give sensitive praise: “Toni Kroos may not like that. They are not friends, ”said Cañizares in the talk group after Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Liverpool FC on Tuesday. “But Toni Kroos is more and more like Bernd Schuster.” Schuster, of all people! The former midfield conductor and trainer at Real had criticized Kroos in 2019 as a diesel tractor, he just trot in front of him. And now should Kroos play like a cobbler?

Like a classic director, Kroos distributed the balls against Liverpool with millimeter precision, with wide passes from his own half, “from the ankle”, was what players like Schuster called it. “Passes over 50, 60 meters in the back of the defense,” enthused Cañizares. “His way of reading the game, the eye for the movements of his teammates, the right pass at the right moment and also the technical ability to do all of this, only very few have.”

The former goalkeeper found that football is dominated today by the short passing game, which Kroos also dominates. But long balls, like those played by Kroos on Tuesday evening, can hardly be seen. Hence the memory of Schuster. Sports journalist Julio Maldonado agreed: “Kroos was a scandal today, it was so good.”

“A fantastic pass from Toni”

Toni Kroos has indeed shown one of his best performances against Liverpool since he signed with Real Madrid in 2014. At 1-0 he fit deep from his own half diagonally on the fast Vinicius in the striker. His long pass before the 2-0 was not necessarily a template, but unsettled the Liverpool defense, which always seemed a bit stiff, that the ball finally landed at Asensio, who lifted the leather over goalkeeper Alisson.

“We know that they have two very offensive full-backs and that we can hurt them there,” said Real coach Zinédine Zidane with his usual reluctance: “It was a fantastic pass from Toni, and with the speed of Vinicius it became one very nice goal. “

This is not the first time that Zidane has been so positive about Toni Kroos. In an interview with the TV broadcaster Arte, the Frenchman underlined the skills of his German midfielder. “If I step back once, I can say: I was Toni Kroos’ coach,” said Zidane proudly. “He always adapts to his task. He can play on the six, outside or as a classic ten, “enthused Zidane:” And he never gets nervous. I am fascinated by the way he plays with both feet. You could think he was born left-footed. “

Kroos doesn’t always play so spectacularly. His official statistics, with eight assists and two goals this season, are a poor reflection of his importance to the team. “The games always have Kroos’ rhythm,” says his midfield colleague Casemiro. At every appearance, Kroos plays 70 to 90 passes, 90 percent of which arrive.

Sometimes he fits the balls mainly to the more offensive Modric, but he also sends the passes straight to the top to Benzema, as last eight times in the 3-1 against Celta de Vigo, which led to two goals. The daily newspaper “El País” also recently pointed out Kroos’ dribbles in front of his passes, where he changes the foot in the ball, as Zidane admires.

Kroos once said of himself that he was aware that he was not the fastest. That’s why he always wanted to be faster in his head than everyone else. Mental speed is what distinguishes world-class players. Barça’s former midfield director Xavi Hernández made a similar statement when he led Spain to two European championships and a world championship between 2008 and 2012.

Jürgen Klopp had warned his players about Real’s midfield with Kroos, Casemiro and Modric. It was of little use. They have been playing together since Casemiro came to Madrid in 2015. Their mutual understanding of the game is very obvious, but it’s still a midfield with an expiration date. Casemiro is only 29, but Modric is 35 years old and Kroos is 32. His contract is still two years.

When he extended 2019, he said he could hardly imagine playing beyond that. But he left a back door open: “My idea is that it is at least my last long-term contract.”