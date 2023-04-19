Wednesday, April 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Real Madrid did not forgive: they beat Chelsea and are in the Champions League semifinals

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Real Madrid did not forgive: they beat Chelsea and are in the Champions League semifinals


close

Chelsea vs. real Madrid

Real Madrid celebrated at Stamford Bridge and is in the Champions League semifinals.

Real Madrid celebrated at Stamford Bridge and is in the semifinals of the Champions League.

The 0-2 loss at Stamford Bridge keeps him in the race to retain the title.

Chelsea forgave Real Madrid in the first half and the whites were forceful in the second to qualify for the Champions League semifinal on Tuesday. Carlo Ancelotti’s team won 0-2.

Real Madrid held out in the first half against a Chelsea team that was about to take the lead in the last minute of the first half with a shot from Marc Cucurella from point-blank range that was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

See also  MotoGP | Martin: "I face the most important races of my life"

Carlo Ancelotti’s men had a shot off a post from Rodrygo and good chances from Luka Modric and Vinícius Júnior, while the best for the ‘Blues’ came in added time, when Cucurella was completely alone at the far post and He ran into a spectacular save from Thibaut Courtois.

Another thing was the second half, in which Real Madris changed the history of the game with a goal from Rodrygo in minute 57, in which the Brazilian emulated Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration.

The goal went down very badly for Chelsea, who couldn’t get up from the blow and beyond some isolated option, couldn’t find the way to even get the discount.

Rather, Real Madrid found the award for their best intention in the second stage with another goal from Rodrygo, in the 80th minute, when he took all the time to reach the line and push the ball into the net, after a brilliant play previous of the Uruguayan Federico Valverde.

See also  Spalletti: "Naples, nothing is impossible when the team plays like this"

Real Madrid reaches its third consecutive semifinal in the Champions League. In 2021 Chelsea eliminated him, last year he was champion and now he is once again on the list of candidates for the title.

SPORTS
with Efe

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Real #Madrid #forgive #beat #Chelsea #Champions #League #semifinals

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fox agrees to pay more than $787 million to Dominion and avoids defamation lawsuit

Fox agrees to pay more than $787 million to Dominion and avoids defamation lawsuit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result