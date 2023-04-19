Real Madrid did not forgive: they beat Chelsea and are in the Champions League semifinals

Chelsea forgave Real Madrid in the first half and the whites were forceful in the second to qualify for the Champions League semifinal on Tuesday. Carlo Ancelotti’s team won 0-2.

Real Madrid held out in the first half against a Chelsea team that was about to take the lead in the last minute of the first half with a shot from Marc Cucurella from point-blank range that was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men had a shot off a post from Rodrygo and good chances from Luka Modric and Vinícius Júnior, while the best for the ‘Blues’ came in added time, when Cucurella was completely alone at the far post and He ran into a spectacular save from Thibaut Courtois.

Another thing was the second half, in which Real Madris changed the history of the game with a goal from Rodrygo in minute 57, in which the Brazilian emulated Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration.

The goal went down very badly for Chelsea, who couldn’t get up from the blow and beyond some isolated option, couldn’t find the way to even get the discount.

Rather, Real Madrid found the award for their best intention in the second stage with another goal from Rodrygo, in the 80th minute, when he took all the time to reach the line and push the ball into the net, after a brilliant play previous of the Uruguayan Federico Valverde.

Real Madrid reaches its third consecutive semifinal in the Champions League. In 2021 Chelsea eliminated him, last year he was champion and now he is once again on the list of candidates for the title.

with Efe

