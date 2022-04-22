He wasn’t dead, he was in catharsis. Real Madrid escaped the purgatory in which they had been suffering for months and took Maccabi ahead on a night in which the whites released their game and purified their soul. Laso’s team devoured the second game of the Euroleague quarter-final tie against the Israelis and placed with a partial score of 2-0 that no one has come from in the history of the tournament. One step away from the Final Four, which will be played between May 19 and 21 at the Stark Arena in Belgrade.

A convincing rearmament of the whites. An exercise in solidity and corporatism, in communion with his fans, which reminded the best Madrid, at the best time. In time to resume climbing after rolling down the slope. A late-hungry feast led by Poirier (16 points and 10 rebounds), Yabusele (16 points) and Llull (17 points, with 5 of 9 three-pointers). Maccabi was overwhelmed against a Madrid that first doubled its pulse and then competed against itself to make up for lost time, with a mixture of anxiety and rebellion.

Madrid sowed cohesion and certainties on Wednesday and extended their goal of amendment in a big way in the second round against Maccabi. Laso’s team presented themselves with the same starting line-up and the same concentration. With Williams-Goss and Yabusele diversifying production inside and out, and with Hanga tightening the rope in defense against a rival on guard. The shortlist made up of Wilbekin, Evans and Reynolds also redoubled the bet of the Israeli team and, without transition or scoring, the match unleashed in a big way. But Maccabi couldn’t keep up with an unknown team because it was recognizable, which paid homage to it as in its best days, with a journey back in time to the 100-point mark.

The Whites, who scored 16 triples in the first match (their record in the playoffs and the best mark of the course), they added three hits from 6.75 in the first three minutes of the game and Llull added another three consecutive hits before closing the first quarter. The appearance of the madridista captain, when Maccabi adjusted the pieces of its rotation, shattered the Israeli board and shot Madrid up to 35 points (with 7 of 9 in shots from two and 6 of 12 in triples). A gust that knocked the macabees after his creditable initial sprint (35-24, m. 9).

Derrick Williams was in charge of holding the Maccabi with great difficulty in that section. But Randolph and Poirier defended the fort in the absence of Yabusele and Tavares, and Rudy scored the Whites’ eighth three-pointer to stretch the rope a little further (48-33, m. 14). The effectiveness from the perimeter freed Madrid in its best version of the season and self-esteem fed back the defensive voracity of Laso’s men (five steals and eight turnovers against the rival at half-time).

As the minutes went by, Poirier got bigger (13 points and nine rebounds in the 13 minutes he was on the court in the first half —26 PIR—), all his teammates grew, and the Madridista intensity overwhelmed Maccabi on the way to the best first half for the Whites throughout the season. The light at the end of the longest and darkest tunnel of the decade. After three months of crisis, depersonalization, rickety notes and unprecedented collapses (of 17 defeats in the 29 games prior to the play off; 12 in the last 17 since the Cup final in Granada), Laso’s men recognized themselves as never before in their usual version. The second quarter closed with a partial score of 21-11 and the accounting for the first half registered 56 points and the overall rating was 74-26. From Causeur to Poirier, the most musketeer, received a standing ovation by the patrons of the Palace on the way to the changing rooms —there were ovations for Draper and Usman Garuba, present in the audience; and the presence of Heurtel and Thompkins, again off the list, went unnoticed in the thinking chairs—.

The accumulated advantage allowed Madrid to heal the recent anguish and ventilate the claustrophobia. And they greedily launched themselves to definitively devour Maccabi at the restart. From 54-34 in the 18th minute, to 62-37 as soon as the third quarter began. And from there, to 74-48 with which the third quarter closed, after Llull’s fourth three-pointer, which unleashed the great night party in the Goya neighborhood, until the final 95-66, a +29 that represents the whites’ biggest victory this season and the second biggest in a play off European.

The next episode, next Tuesday at La Mano de Elías, where Madrid can resolve the pulse towards the Final Four in Belgrade. The other three quarter-final series are tied 1-1, while the Whites already have match point. “The coach’s job is fucked up, but when you get victories you are happy. The most important thing is to be a team and these two victories have been as a team. It is comforting to know that you have a recognizable and recognized team”, Laso summed up, resorting to his founding motto.

