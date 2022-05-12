An exhibition of football and offensive power from a Real Madrid that recovers sensations ahead of the Champions League final, sentenced Levante to relegation to LaLiga SmartBank five years later, in a duel full of agony before the champion’s gale, The day that Vinícius signed his first triplet and Benzema became the second top scorer in the history of the white club.

The duel presented the anguish of the survival of a Levante that reacted late in its season, against the search for tension of a Real Madrid that cannot get carried away or it will take its toll against Liverpool. After the granting of the Metropolitan he recovered a devastating identity.

Crushing Real Madrid

He buried any hint of Levantinist hope in an exquisite first act. To the rhythm of Luka Modric, who distributed three assists and interpreted football with a mastery that will never expire. For many years that he fulfills. And that Alessio Lisci wanted to protect himself from the beginning. With three central defenders and a defense of five against a liberated Real Madrid, with Carlo Ancelotti recovering the trident that earned him the title at the end of the campaign. Benzema, 44 goals in 44 games; Rodrygo with the highest scorer with seven goals in eight games; and a Vinícicus who needed to reconnect with the goal.

From the attempts to show pride by José Luis Morales at the start, the last act of faith of a player who did everything to save his team from falling to hell, turned in seconds to an unleashed Madrid attack that was impossible to stop.

The time it took for Modric to appear and start inventing. Cut the heel and move into space at Mendy’s run, with the entire lane free and time to think before choosing the shot, punishing the space ceded by Cárdenas. It was the only serious mistake by a goalkeeper who took six and it was the best of his team.

He received up to 16 shots on goal. He ran into players hungry for goals. Always a reference to Benzema, who was already able to sentence the duel after a quarter of an hour with a tight right hand before Fede Valverde crashed the first of the two occasions with the post.

Real Madrid was pure harmony. Levante ran after shadows, without response capacity. And less when Vinícius increased the speed of the play. With a ‘delicatessen’ he left the double to Mendy on a platter, which Cárdenas avoided. He could do nothing when the golden connection of LaLiga reappeared and the Brazilian put the goal on a plate for Benzema, in the mouth of the goal, to match the 323 goals of the legend Raúl with his header.

Relegation was already a reality and Levante had 70 agonizing minutes left, enough time for all the mistakes made during the season to go through their players’ heads and affect them in the match. Son was able to restore a glimmer of hope with a shot close to the post after a madridista defensive mismatch. It was a mirage. In the offensive phase he did not cost him anything Ancelotti’s team to create highly dangerous actions with the precision of a surgeon.



Cardenas against everyone. Responding to a shot from ‘Vini’, deflecting just enough Valverde’s whiplash that repelled the crossbar, but ‘shot’ by Rodrygo after throwing feints at rivals and connecting, of course, with Modric. Lisci’s plan had failed and he reacted with a double change that did nothing. The renunciation of the populated defense. The entrance of Campaña and Bardhi looking for the football that ran over him.

It was imposed by Modric who left his third assist for Vinícius’ goal on the brink of half-time with which he buried a drought that was approaching two months. There was no history left for a second half that would not have been played if the Levante players had been able to choose.

Real Madrid lifted their foot from the quick, Ancelotti made many changes giving minutes to the less usual and, even so, he ended up scoring six because Vinícius insisted on scoring his first triplet in a season that confirms his evolution against the goal.

Karim danced, before being substituted, in a one-on-one, glued to the ball to return ‘Vini’ to the goal pass and increase the goals scored between the two to 19. And seven from the end he closed his great night by cutting with the right and defining with the left. Levante no longer felt anything, sunk in its reality after the dreaded descent was consummated.

Synthesis

6 – Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Nacho (Gila, m.82), Vallejo, Mendy; Camavinga, Fede Valverde (Kroos, m.75), Modric (Peter, m.75); Rodrygo (Mariano, m.62), Vinícius and Benzema (Jovic, m.75).

0 – Raise: Cardenas; Miramón, Róber Pier (Vezo, m.77), Postigo, Cáceres (Campaña, m.39), Son; Pepelu, Radoja (Bardhi, m.39), Melero (Cantero, m.57); Dani Gómez (Roger, m.57) and José Luis Morales.

Goals: 1-0, m.13: Mendy. 2-0, m.19: Benzema. 3-0, m.34: Rodrygo. 4-0, m.45: Vinicius. 5-0, m.68: Vinicius. 6-0, m.83: Vinicius.

EFE