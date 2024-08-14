The alarm bells went off at Real Madrid on Tuesday, when French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has left training ahead of the European Super Cup against Atalanta in Warsaw, clearly in pain.

The Frenchman’s gestures after colliding with his teammate Aurelien Tchouameni and the reaction of coach Carlo Ancelotti led to the belief that Camavinga’s problem could be very serious and could result in a long period of incapacity.

Ruled out for Wednesday’s match, the coaching staff was awaiting a diagnosis to find out how long he will be out. Although he will miss several games, the injury, fortunately, turned out to be less serious than it seemed.

The club announced in a press release that Camavinga has “a sprain of the internal collateral ligament in the left knee,” without giving an official period of disability.

How many games could Eduardo Camavinga miss?

The Spanish press estimated that Camavinga could be out of the team for six to seven weeks. This means he will miss, in addition to the European Super Cup, at least the first nine games of La Liga, starting with the one Real Madrid will play on Sunday against Mallorca.

He would also not be available for Real Madrid’s first two games in the new Champions League format. The club still do not know who they will face, as the preliminary rounds have not yet finished and the draw has not yet been made.

Camavinga will also be unable to play for France in the two matches that the team will play in the Nations League in September: on the 6th they will host Italy in Paris and three days later they will play against Belgium in Lyon.

Camavinga’s departure follows the definitive departure of German Toni Kroos, who retired from football after the Euro 2024 tournament ended.

