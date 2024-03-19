He real Madrid announced through an official statement that it has filed a complaint with the Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) against the referee who directed their match against Osasuna, Juan Martínez Munuera.

The 'merengues' point out for “the negligent drafting of the arbitration report”, in which they assure that they “voluntarily and deliberately omitted” the insults that the Brazilian received Vinicius Junior.

Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. Photo:Marshal. Efe Share

Real Madrid also filed a complaint with the same federative body in relation to the “mentioned insults and humiliating shouts”, and has forwarded them to the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sports. with the aim of identifying the people who carried them out in El Sadar so that they can be punished.

Regarding the complaint against Martínez Munuera, The Chamartín club explained that it was carried out due to “the serious insults uttered, once again, against Vinicius Junior“, this time at the Osasuna stadium.

“Our club has filed a complaint with the Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation against the match referee Juan Martínez Munuera, as a consequence of the negligent drafting of the referee's report,” he says in a letter in which he points out that the referee “he voluntarily and deliberately omitted the insults and humiliating shouts repeatedly directed towards Vinicius, despite being warned insistently by our players at the same moment in which these were occurring.”

Vinicius Junior Photo:José Jordan. AFP Share

And he added: “In light of these unfortunate events that occurred in El Sadar, Real Madrid has expanded the complaint that it presented last Friday, March 15, to the State Attorney General's Office against crimes of hate and discrimination, for the racist and hateful insults directed at towards Vinicius in the vicinity of the Olympic stadium in Montjuic and the Metropolitan stadium in Madrid, requesting that the perpetrators of the same be identified.”

real Madrid He concluded his statement by condemning the “violent attacks of racism, discrimination and hatred” that Vinícius is repeatedly suffering, and demands “that the necessary measures be taken, once and for all, in order to eradicate violence.”

It should be noted that in the match against Osasunathe Brazilian player Vinícius He received a yellow card for applauding a referee's decision, with the warning he reached his fifth yellow card and will not be able to be on Sunday, March 31 against Athletic Bilbao.

SPORTS

