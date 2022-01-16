He arrived Real Madrid to this 2022 Spanish Super Cup as the clear favorite to win it after what was seen in the first half of season. The whites are leaders in the league and only the pressure is on them Sevilla, went through the Cup round against Alcoyano (1-3) and they are in the second round of the Champions League. Today they have endorsed their condition and have achieved the first title of the course.
The truth is that I know they have deservedly carried. In the semifinal they had an even match against the Barcelona, which did not reflect at all the huge difference in performance that the two teams wear in these months of competition. Despite the effort Barca in not losing, Fede Valverde He gave the pass to Ancelotti’s men in extra time in a match to remember (3-2).
Tonight they played against the Athletic Bilbao. The rival a priori weakest of the 4 in the tournament, but they were also last year and They ended up lifting the trophy. From the beginning and led by Modric, the whites took the initiative and thanks to the Croatian’s goals (the first of the season for him) Benzema from penalty They signed the victory and the title.
well it is true that Athletic grew in the last half hour of the game, but without excessive danger on Courtois’ goal. The Belgian also saved a penalty at the end, to show that he is still a differential player in this team. What modric Y Benzema. the old rockers They never die on this team.
is the second Spanish Super Cup played in Arabia, and on both occasions Real Madrid have won. And on both occasions, after a blank season. At the end of the 2019/20 academic year, they were proclaimed league champions. Today is the clear candidate to take it. At the moment, he achieves what is for the club the 12th for them. Almost as many as Champions. !! Congratulations!!
PS: It’s title 23 for Marcelo, and with this equals Paco Gento as the player who most has in the history of the club. Legend
