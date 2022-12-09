Luis Enrique’s Spanish team was one of the great disappointments of this World Cup, the Iberian team suffered a heavy defeat against Morocco in the round of 16 and they said goodbye to the World Cup earlier than expected, as the Spanish team started Qatar 2022 thrashing and ranking as a favorite and ended up as a team with little scoring ability.
There was little good news in favor of the Spanish team, one of them, the talented youth, Nico Williams. The man from Bilbao entered the squad as the big surprise and every time the footballer had opportunities on the pitch with the Iberian team he made a significant difference thanks to his speed and significant one-on-one ability, factors that did not go unnoticed, as Today the youth team has become a serious option for Real Madrid.
According to information from Sport, Real Madrid is on the hunt for Asensio’s replacement given the very possible departure of Marco and Ancelotti’s board of directors and coaching staff see Nico as a high-quality option to replace the Mallorcan. Merengue interest in the youngest of the Williams is so high that the board of directors of the club in the Spanish capital is considering probing the possible arrival of the man from Bilbao this winter market, although they understand that it is a much more viable move for the summer market for financial and planning issues.
#Real #Madrid #delighted #level #Nico #Williams #watching #closely
