The defender of the real MadridJesús Vallejo, has denied on social media that he is injured and insisted that he is traveling for the club’s pre-season tour in the United States.
Spanish media had claimed that the Spanish centre-back had suffered a muscular problem which would prevent him from taking part in the summer friendlies, in which Los Blancos will face Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea.
However, Vallejo gave a defiant response on the social media platform X stating: “This information is not correct. I am not injured and I am traveling on the US tour.“.
Carlo Ancelotti is currently short of options in central defence following a couple of transfer window exits. Club captain Nacho Fernandez left for the Saudi Pro League, while Rafa Marin was sold to Napoli.
The reigning La Liga and Champions League champions were also outbid by Manchester United for the signing of French youngster Leny Yoro but have no plans to look for an alternative target.
These departures mean Vallejo is now the fourth centre-back behind Antonio Rudiger, Eder Miliato and the injured David Alaba. Aurelien Tchouameni was used in the back four last season, but Vallejo’s chances of getting first-team minutes have improved significantly despite enduring a rather shocking loan spell at Granada during the 2023/24 season.
The 27-year-old, who has made 31 appearances for Madrid in total, only played three league games as the Granada side finished bottom of the Spanish top flight. He began his career at Real Zaragoza and has had loan spells at clubs including Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the past.
Los Blancos will be without several of their international stars for their pre-season tour, with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé out of action after their appearances at Euro 2024.
More information about Real Madrid:
#Real #Madrid #defender #responds #reports #claiming #preseason #due #injury
Leave a Reply