Lucas Vazquez regained the lead for the real Madrid this Thursday with a header goal in stoppage time, in a match that the whites played with ten players for almost the entire second half due to Nacho's expulsion and which returned them to the lead of LaLiga EA Sports (0-1).

The winger headed a corner kick from Toni Kroos in the last gasp of the match when it seemed that the match would end in a draw.

The white team warned first at the start of the match, but Antonio Sivera cleared Valverde's shot, while the two teams were still settling. But Alavés started bravely. Testing the counterattack on both flanks and after seven minutes it was Luis Rioja who had the clearest shot of the first phase of the match.

After a good play on the right, the ball reached the Sevillian with the entire goal for him, but it found the back of Fran García, who avoided a very dangerous shot for the goal of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was returning to the “eleven”.

Real Madrid played with patience and successfully found the cracks in the pressure of an albiazul team that relied on Ander Guevara and Jon Guridi to try to tickle the squad's backs. Carlo Ancelotti, which only generated danger from set pieces. It was a constant give and take in the first 20 minutes, with a script that barely changed. The whites kept the pace, with little danger, and the Basques were waiting for their chance to reach the Madrid area with speed.

In fact, the white youth player on loan at Alavés, Rafa Marín, found a rebound in a corner kick that he could have pushed for a goal, but he could not finish comfortably and Kepa thwarted the chance. It was difficult for Ancelotti's men to advance and they relied above all on their right wing, where they created more danger against a well-established home defense. Another header from Samu Omorodion had the visiting defense in suspense, which blocked several shots from the Alavesistas. The forcefulness of Antonio Rudiger thwarted some of the Albiazules' approaches.

Fede Valverde He met Antonio Sivera again before the break of a first half in which Real Madrid lacked one more gear. At the resumption, the duel was conditioned by the expulsion of Nacho with a direct red card in the 54th minute for a tackle from behind on Samu Omorodion and that the referee Isidro Díaz de Mera consulted with the VAR to modify the previous yellow card. Despite everything, the

Madrid became more owner of the ball if possible.

Jude Bellingham He tried to get more into the game to free up space for Rodrygo, who was very mobile throughout the whites' offensive zone, which was eating up the Vitorians' ground. The Brazilian forward appeared on the left in a counterattack and looked for Antonio Sivera's corner in the best chance for the whites so far in a second half in which Joselu Mato jumped onto the field of play, who was greeted with whistles on his return to Mendizorroza.

Real Madrid did not suffer numerical inferiority, but the match remained open until the epilogue. There Ancelotti's team felt more comfortable, dominating the ball in the face of timid pressure from the home team. White's insistence paid off and Lucas Vázquez appeared in stoppage time to finish off a corner kick that gave Real Madrid the three points and the lead.

EFE

More sports news