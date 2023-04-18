After two months in which all of Spanish and European football has revolved around the ‘Negreira Case’, the president of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta has decided to call a press conference to clarify people’s questions. In the two-hour press conference, Laporta threw balls out, assuring that Barcelona is a victim in the ‘Negreira Case’, and added fuel to the fire by launching attacks against Real Madrid and the president of La Liga Javier Tebas.
Real Madrid does not usually pronounce itself in these cases, they were the last team in Spain to release a statement regarding the scandal, but this time Joan Laporta seems to have exceeded the limit. Florentino Pérez has maintained a good relationship with the president of FC Barcelona because they are founding members of the Super League and they know that they are respectively needed for there to be interest in La Liga, but Laporta’s statements may have marked a before and after in your relationship.
Laporta responded to one of the journalists at the press conference by addressing Real Madrid directly and accusing them of being the most favored club in Spain: “I want to talk about Real Madrid. A club that says it feels harmed. A club that has always been favored by arbitration decisions, historically and currently. The Regime team…”
This last sentence was the last straw in Chamartín. A few hours after the statements, Real Madrid released a 5-minute video on their social networks answering Laporta.
Now, the relationship between the two clubs is very touched, as Laporta confirmed in his statements, and the president of Barcelona believes that Real Madrid decided to appear in the matter due to “the pressure of the social mass”.
