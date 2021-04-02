Real Madrid expects to acquire PSG striker Kilian Mbappé or Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Holland in the summer. Reported by The Times.

For the purchase, the Spaniards need funds, which the club intends to find by selling ten players. First on the list is midfielder Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian is on loan for Arsenal, which is ready to consider buying the player’s rights.

In addition, Real Madrid plans to part ways with Gareth Bale, Daniel Ceballos and Luca Jovic. All these players are also on loan at the moment. The names of the remaining six players have not been disclosed.

Mbappe is currently the most expensive footballer in the world. Portal Transfermarkt.de estimates its value at 180 million euros. Holland is in fourth place in the ranking, he is valued at 110 million.