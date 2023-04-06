Real Madrid danced on the pitch and in the dressing room: Modric’s dance, not to be missed

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Real Madrid dances in the dressing room.
Real Madrid dances in the dressing room.
The merengue team thrashed Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Real Madrid put on the suit of the great European nights this Wednesday at the Spotify Camp Nou and knocked out Barcelona, which they overturned from 0-1 in the first leg with a resounding win (0-4) and brought down the locals in the Copa del Rey final, in a classic in which the hit and the talent of the whites decided the tie.
(You may be interested in: Shakira and Piqué, remembered in the memes after Madrid’s win against Barcelona)
At the best moment, Real Madrid reappeared from the big games. Ancelotti finally won the game against Xavi and put an end to a streak of three consecutive victories for the Egarense in the classics. The locals, penalized for the casualties, lacked the talent that their rival did show in the area, where the packing games are resolved.
meringue party
After the dance that Madrid gave on the pitch, the party continued in the dressing room, where the players danced to the rhythm of the music.
He was even seen Luka modric taking the step, in an unusual scene in the Croatian.
The club itself shared the video on its social networks, which reflects the merengue joy for this impressive victory and the passage to the final. “Taking out the forbidden for a walk”, says the club in its trill.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Real #Madrid #danced #pitch #dressing #room #Modrics #dance #missed
Leave a Reply