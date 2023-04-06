Real Madrid danced on the pitch and in the dressing room: Modric’s dance, not to be missed

Real Madrid put on the suit of the great European nights this Wednesday at the Spotify Camp Nou and knocked out Barcelona, ​​which they overturned from 0-1 in the first leg with a resounding win (0-4) and brought down the locals in the Copa del Rey final, in a classic in which the hit and the talent of the whites decided the tie.

(You may be interested in: Shakira and Piqué, remembered in the memes after Madrid’s win against Barcelona)

At the best moment, Real Madrid reappeared from the big games. Ancelotti finally won the game against Xavi and put an end to a streak of three consecutive victories for the Egarense in the classics. The locals, penalized for the casualties, lacked the talent that their rival did show in the area, where the packing games are resolved.

meringue party

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.

After the dance that Madrid gave on the pitch, the party continued in the dressing room, where the players danced to the rhythm of the music.

He was even seen Luka modric taking the step, in an unusual scene in the Croatian.

The club itself shared the video on its social networks, which reflects the merengue joy for this impressive victory and the passage to the final. “Taking out the forbidden for a walk”, says the club in its trill.

SPORTS

More sports news