Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, son of former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, enrolled in the Real Madrid academy. It is said of him that he is a real talent as he has scored more than 50 goals in 20 games among under 14 players. Cristiano Ronaldo played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018 and therefore knows the cantera capitolina well. Consequently, CR7’s son will not follow his father to Saudi as the former United player is about to sign a contract with Al-Nassr for 2 and a half years with a salary of around 200 million euros per season.