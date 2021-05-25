Madrid (AFP)

The Croatian international midfielder Luka Modric, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2018, has extended his contract with his current club, Real Madrid, for a year, specifically until June 2022, according to what the royal club announced on Tuesday.

Real said in a statement: Luka Modric signed the extension of the contract at the club’s training complex, accompanied by President Florentino Perez, to become the Croatian midfielder linked to our club until June 30, 2022. Modric greeted his club, writing on social media: Happy and proud to wear a better shirt again Club in the world “.

Modric had joined Real in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur, and next season he will go into his tenth consecutive year in the capital, Madrid, where he imposed himself as one of the most prominent pawns in the midfield along with Brazilian Casemiro and German Toni Kroos.

Modric finished last season with 6 goals and 6 assists in 48 official matches. It remains for President Perez to persuade captain Sergio Ramos to extend his contract and stay with the club, noting that the contract of the Spanish international defender, who was not called up for the team to participate in the European Cup 2020 postponed from last year due to the Corona virus, expires next June.

Perez also has to find the most appropriate solution to the identity of the coach in the next season, after the current French Zinedine Zidane raised doubts about his future after a season in which Real finished in the runner-up in the league behind Atletico and ended the season without any title.