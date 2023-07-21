Linda Caicedo is already described by the international media as one of the great figures of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, in which the National Team led by Nelson Abadía will debut this Tuesday, local time (Monday at 9 pm in Colombia). That day they will face South Korea.

Caicedo has been astonishing Colombian soccer since she was 14 years old with her impudence, ability and dribbling, virtues that did not go unnoticed in Europe, from where Real Madrid followed her, who took over her services this season.

At just 18 years old, she is already a Colombian League champion with América and Deportivo Cali and during 2022 she participated in the U-17 South American Championship (runner-up), U-20 World Cup (quarterfinals), Copa América (runner-up) and U-17 World Cup (runner-up).

In 2022, Caicedo was elected “Queen of America”, an award given annually by the Uruguayan newspaper El País to the best player on the continent and at the Globe Soccer Awards she was only surpassed by Alexia Putellas.

This will be the first World Cup played by the skilled player, who will seek to continue to amaze the world with her electric plays.

Linda Caicedo, protagonist of the launch of the new shirt

As Linda Caicedo prepares for her debut in the Senior World Cup, Real Madrid, her club, presented this Friday its alternative uniform for the 2023-24 season, and in the launch campaign, the Colombian has a leading role.

Two players from the women’s team, Caroline Weir and Linda, and one from the men’s team, Nacho, were chosen to display the new clothing on the club’s social networks.

The new ‘merengue’ jacket is navy blue, with an engraving on the bottom of the fabric and stripes in shades of gold, lilac and white.

In the case of the men’s team, on top of the Adidas logo it bears the shield that accredits it as club world champion, at least until the next edition of the tournament takes place, from December 12 to 22, in Saudi Arabia.

SPORTS

More sports news