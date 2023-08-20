Real Madrid signed their second consecutive victory by coming back from behind against Almería (3-1) thanks to a brace from their star signing Jude Bellingham, this Saturday in the second day of the League.

In Almería, the players led by Carlo Ancelotti were surprised by a headed goal from Sergio Arribas (minute 3), formed by the white club. They equalized thanks to Bellingham (19), who sealed his double in the second half (60) combing a cross.

“He has a lot of maturity and a lot of personality. He is adapting very well to LaLiga, to our style”, White coach Carlo Ancelotti said at a press conference about the English midfielder.

Vinicius closed the victory (72) with an action that culminated with great coldness inside the area.

Very inspired, Bellingham, author of three goals in his first two games in the League, allowed his new team to add three points that allow them to be in first position, level with Valencia, who have also won on both dates played.

On a hot afternoon in the Andalusian city, Arribas, the best scorer for the white subsidiary last season, deceived the Ukrainian goalkeeper Andreiy Lunin, substitute for the injured Thibaut Courtois, with a chopped header, waiting to be replaced in the eleven by the new signing Kepa white.

It took a bit of luck for Bellingham, the 19-year-old English prodigy, to equalize. On the edge of offside after a header extension from Fede Valverde, he controlled the ball with his shoulder before scoring with his right foot.

Then came the best minutes for the white team, feverish in defense without Eder Militao, also seriously injured and a pillar of the defense in recent years. Lunin, who could do more in Almería’s goal, improved afterwards to stop several chances for the locals (34, 41 and 46).

Bellingham appeared again on the hour mark to deflect a well-measured cross from Toni Kroos and seal his third goal with the white shirt. Vinicius completed the work, with great class.

Before, Rafael Benítez’s Celta achieved a draw in the 92nd minute against Real Sociedad with a goal from former Barcelona defender Óscar Mingueza.

On Friday, Valencia moved provisionally to the top of the table, beating Las Palmas 1-0 with a Pepelu penalty, while Villarreal achieved their first victory in Mallorca (1-0).

