The tests carried out on the Brazilian Vinicius Junior in Madrid confirm that suffers a tear in the biceps femoris of his left leg, which also affects the distal tendon, which causes him to say goodbye to the rest of the games that Real Madrid will play in 2023, with an estimated time of absence between eight and ten weeks.

“After the tests carried out this Saturday on our player Vinicius Junior by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a tear in the femoral biceps with involvement of the distal tendon in his left leg. Evolution is pending,” indicates the medical report released by the white club

Vinicius, player from Brazil.

Vinicius was injured in the match Brazil against the Colombian National Team in the stadium Metropolitan Roberto Meléndez of Barranquilla and returned to the capital of Spain to undergo an MRI that confirmed the worst of the omens.

It is the second muscle injury he has suffered this season, after being out for a month, since August 25, due to a muscle tear in the femoral biceps of his right leg.

Vinicius, in a match against Colombia.

Vinicius will miss the closing of the Champions League with Real Madrid and is expected to return to the playing fields in mid-January or early February 2024.

With information from EFE.

