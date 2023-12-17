The Austrian center David Alaba had to leave the field of play in the 34th minute of the match between Real Madrid and Villarreal without being able to rest on the grass after an action in which his leg got caught, an action that caused him to twist his knee.

The Austrian defender misses the rest of the season after confirming the medical tests he underwent in the Santiago Bernabeu, after falling injured. Doctors confirmed that he suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

“After the tests carried out on our player David Alaba, he has been diagnosed with a Rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days,” states the medical report released by Real Madrid.

Alaba was injured while crossing the Spaniard Gerard Moreno in the center circle trying to steal the ball from him and he put his left leg wrong, with an unusual turn of his left knee, he remained lying on the grass asking for medical assistance from the first moment.

David Alaba tries to steal the ball.

Aware of the probable severity of the injury, Alaba left the field with a scared face and helped by two members of the medical staff to go to the Santiago Bernabéu locker room.

The reaction of his teammates at the moment they saw the action was a clear example of the seriousness of the injury that was perceived after the bad gesture of the joint.

Another problem for the white club that already has the Belgian Thibaut Courtois and the Brazilian Eder Militao in the infirmary at the beginning of the season due to serious knee injuries, with both cruciate ligament injuries.

Furthermore, the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti lost another player at half-time, the Frenchman Ferland Mendy. The left back did not come out for the second half due to discomfort in his right leg for which he will undergo tests on Monday.

Despite the bad news, Real Madrid completed one of the most complete games of the season to clearly get rid of the Villarreal (4-1), which places him provisionally again as provisional leader of the Spanish league, in the absence of the Girona receives Alavés this Monday at the close of the seventeenth day.

