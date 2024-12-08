Bad news at Real Madrid. The club announced this Sunday that Ferland Mendy, left back, suffers a muscle tear in the right quadricepsas confirmed by the medical tests he underwent after being injured in Montilivi against Girona.

To the losses in defense of Dani Carvajal and Éder Militao, plus the absence of David Alaba who will return to the playing fields in January after a year out due to a knee injury, Carlo Ancelotti adds a new problem at left back with the absence of Mendy. In December he remains in the district alone with Fran García.

Mendy is the last player in the Real Madrid squad to suffer a muscle injuryawaiting the results of the tests carried out on Jude Bellingham, who withdrew from the game in Girona with an overload, and Rodrygo Goes, who could not travel due to muscle discomfort in his left leg in which he has just overcome a break.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Ferland Mendy by the Real Madrid Medical Services He has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to his right quadriceps“, the white club reported in a medical report confirming the French defender’s bad feelings on Saturday after feeling a puncture in the 80th minute that prevented him from finishing the game.

The estimated time of absence for Mendy is three weeks, based on his daily evolution, so He would miss Real Madrid’s remaining games in 2024the duel against Atalanta in the Champions League, against Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla in LaLiga plus the final of the Intercontinental Cup.