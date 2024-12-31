Real Madrid has announced through a statement on its website that Gabriel Deck suffers a rupture of the joint tendon of the hamstrings at the level of the left hip as a consequence of his ugly fall during Sunday’s match in which the whites won 73-71 against FC Barcelona.

Without specifying a recovery time, the club has only indicated that the Argentine international player is “pending progress”, although his absence could be prolonged for a period of time. minimum estimated period of between six and eight weekswhich jeopardizes their presence in the Copa del Rey, which will be played in Gran Canaria between February 13 and 16.

Deck was injured with six minutes and twenty-six seconds remaining in the third quarter of the league duel that pitted his team against Barça when, after receiving a nice assist from his compatriot Facundo Campazzo with his back and between his legs, he scored an important basket.

To finish the play, the Argentine forward made a beautiful dunk, but he lost his balance when hanging from the hoop. When he landed, he did so with only one leg, in an unnatural position given the elevation of his other limb. While returning to the bench to receive technical instructions from Chus Mateo, Deck limped noticeablyand could not play any more minutes during the match.