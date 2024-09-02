Bad news is starting to arrive for Real Madrid. After a start to the league where it seems that the white team is not getting going at all, now, injuries are starting to arrive to the squad put together by Carlo Ancelotti, after the injuries of Bellingham and Camavinga, a new player will go through the infirmary. The injured Real Madrid player was the midfielder Dani Ceballos, yesterday, while he was playing the match corresponding to the 4th round of LaLiga against his former team, Real Betis.
Below we will show you all the necessary details about the injury of the Andalusian Real Madrid player.
What injury does Eduardo Camavinga have?
In the match against Real Betis, Carlo Ancelotti gave Dani Ceballos the opportunity to be the starter in the middle of the white team, with the aim of dominating and controlling the game, something that Real Madrid has lacked at the start of this season.
It was the 65th minute of the match when Dani Ceballos was replaced by Brahim Díaz. The Andalusian player has suffered a serious injury to his right ankle.
“Following the tests carried out today on our player Dani Ceballos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a grade III sprain affecting the ligaments in his right ankle. We are pending his progress.”
How long will Ceballos be out?
As indicated in the statement, he is still awaiting further development and no specific return date has been specified. However, it is estimated that he will be out of action for between six and eight weeks.
Which games will Ceballos miss due to injury?
We now have an international break so he won’t miss as many games as he might have initially. He will miss the next league game against Real Sociedad, as well as the opening game against Stuttgart in the Champions League.
He is expected to return against Celta Vigo on matchday 10 of the league, missing matches such as the derby against Atlético de Madrid or the second matchday of the Champions League against Lille.
More news about Real Madrid
#Real #Madrid #confirm #Ceballos #injury #injury #long
Leave a Reply