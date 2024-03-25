Franco Mastantuonothe jewel of River Plate, barely 16 years old, who has already debuted and become a member of the First Division of Argentine football, is beginning to be sought after by important clubs in Europe, as expected, but the one who seems to strike first is none other than Real Madrid, one of the giants on the planet.
“In the last weeks, sent from real Madrid They visited Buenos Aires to see firsthand the evolution of a cluster of young people from River Plate who attract attentionwith Mastantuono at the head. Offensive midfielder or midfielder as he is called in Argentina, The Argentine left-hander is breaking records for precocity and importance at River Plate. And all with only 16 years old. He likes it and now we need to lay the seed to start working on his signing,” says Marca, a Madrid newspaper.
The good news for the “Millonarios” leaders is that they have already updated the termination clause, which at this moment is the highest in all of Argentine football: since he renewed his contract until December 2026 (in January 2025 he would extend it until December 2027), the left-hander has a termination clause of 45 million euros tax free.
“Formal offers notbut if talks with people from important clubs that ask us about him. There is no intention today on the part of the club to transfer him. She's 16 years old, we want to enjoy it for a long time. We hope that you can soon renew your contract to enjoy it for longer. We are happy with how things are developing with our colleagues. They speak well to me not only professionally, but also about how he is as a person. He is a player with unique conditions and we must give him time to become what he is undoubtedly going to be.“, River president Jorge Brito had said before the contract renewal. What will happen to the kid?
