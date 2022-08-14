The whites start the season being the same as the previous one. Real Madrid won again with a comeback that shows that it will be very difficult for them to lose points throughout the championship.
The truth is that the whites deserved to win, but they found a very early goal by Ramazani for Almería and this made them go against the grain throughout the game. Even so, they were far superior from the start and despite the goal they took control of the ball and only bad luck and the local goalkeeper prevented the Whites from scoring a goal earlier to tie the game.
Real Madrid dominated in all the statistics, and both Kroos and Modric had great prominence in the game, while those above did not have their day. It wasn’t until the second half, when in a rebound that came from a good individual play by Vinicius, Lucas Vázquez finished off at will and tied.
With the 1-1, Almería backed down and Real Madrid turned. Modric was everywhere and connected very well with all of his teammates, which allowed the Whites to arrive in danger. In a good individual play by the Croatian, he caused a free kick and Alaba, with an exquisite hit adjusted to the post, scored the final 1-2 that gave Real Madrid the three points.
The whites are starting LaLiga well and everything indicates that they will continue to be the reliable team they were last season.
