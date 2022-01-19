Although her game is mostly deployed on the left side, Svava is a versatile player, who can occupy more advanced positions as midfielder and winger.

A few hours after the transfer was made official, a post by the soccer player circulated on social networks where she posed with the Barcelona shirt and cried out: “still fan” (still a fan). When the image went viral, the player deleted the post.

The Danish could have her debut in the merengue club against Barcelona on March 30 at the Camp Nou. A great debut for Real’s new promise.