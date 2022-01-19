The merengue club made the most expensive transfer in Spanish football for the pass of the Danish Sofie Svava, who came to the team from Wolfsburg in Germany in exchange for 80 thousand euros.
The figure that Real Madrid paid for the lateral exceeded the 60 thousand euros that Betis had paid to Atlético Madrid in 2020 for Ángela Sosa. Although Svava is the most expensive signing in the history of Spanish football, it is still far from the most expensive transfer in world history, which Chelsea has when they brought Pernille Hardel from Wolfsburg for 350 thousand euros, in 2020.
The 21-year-old Dane is an international with her country’s national team, where she made her debut in 2019 and already has 24 goals. During the 2021/2022 season he played for Wolfsburg, a team he joined after playing for Sweden’s Rosengård in 2019 and 2020.
Although her game is mostly deployed on the left side, Svava is a versatile player, who can occupy more advanced positions as midfielder and winger.
A few hours after the transfer was made official, a post by the soccer player circulated on social networks where she posed with the Barcelona shirt and cried out: “still fan” (still a fan). When the image went viral, the player deleted the post.
The Danish could have her debut in the merengue club against Barcelona on March 30 at the Camp Nou. A great debut for Real’s new promise.
#Real #Madrid #closes #expensive #signing #history #Spanish #womens #football
