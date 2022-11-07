with videoReal Madrid ended the first half of the season in La Liga with a huge hangover. Carlo Ancelotti’s team choked on the surprising city rival Rayo Vallecano (3-2). It marked the first league defeat for the reigning national champions, from which FC Barcelona can take advantage.



Nov 7 2022

Until tonight, Real Madrid was one of the few clubs in Europe that was without defeat in its own country. The top club drew twice in La Liga, but did not lose yet. On a visit to Rayo Vallecano, things eventually went wrong for the Royal.

Rayo Vallecano took the lead early in the game via Santi Comesaña. A stunt seemed out of the question, because Real Madrid put things in order before the interruption. Thanks to a converted penalty by Luka Modric and a header from Eder Militão, Real thought they would take the lead, but a minute before the whistle, Álvaro Garcia Rivera hit the ball from close range. See also Teenagers take a jaunt in a stolen BMW – and flee from the police

Luka Modric is disappointed with Rayo Vallecano’s goal. © REUTERS



Real opened the hunt for the winning goal after the break, but got a hard blow after 67 minutes of play. Óscar Trejo was allowed to moor from eleven meters and did not fail. He took the lead with his team, who did not relinquish it. Real Madrid increased the pressure in the final phase, but hardly put the home team in danger anymore. It marked Rayo Vallecano’s second ever win over the Madrid superpower. The surprise of La Liga thus climbed to place eight.

FC Barcelona can take full advantage of the blow of the main competitor in the battle for the league title. The team of Frenkie de Jong and the injured Memphis Depay will close the first half of the season tomorrow evening with an away game against Osasuna. If Barca win, the top club will increase their lead over Real to five points. See also Kasia Gallanio: Former Princess of Qatar found dead in Spain

Dani Carvajal. © REUTERS





