He Real Madrid has had little time to mourn his defeat in the Classic. Less than 48 hours later, Pablo Laso’s men face Anadolu Efes in Istanbul (follow the game live on As.com), a team that, a priori, seems less dangerous than last season, but that comes from knocking down the Barça with an exhibition of Shane larkin (23 points, 8 assists and a PIR of 37). “We have to try to recover quickly and be in the best conditions because Efes is one of the best teams in the competition, despite their somewhat hesitant start,” he analyzes Pablo Laso.

As the Vitorian remembers, his rival did not start the season well (8-8) and before his match against Barça he had four defeats. But the image before the Barcelona team was another with an exceptional Larkin. This season the base is being something more earthly: he is 12th in the scorers’ standings with an average of 13.6 points (he averaged 22.2 last season) and scores 31.5% of his 3s (50.9%).

Madrid, which until Sunday had not lost in the Endesa League, has set the course in Europe. His start was not good (1-4), but he has won ten of the eleven games he has played. He has survived Campazzo’s departure to the NBA and it remains to be seen how he adjusts to Randolph’s discharge and the possible arrival of Tyus.