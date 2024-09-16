Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Real Madrid’s medical clinic has become the busiest among European clubs this season, with the team’s ranks constantly being hit by injuries, the latest of which is Moroccan international Ibrahim Diaz, who will be out for about 3 months due to a stretch in his right thigh muscle.

In addition to Diaz, there are currently players absent due to injury and are being rehabilitated according to different periods of expected return, namely Austrian David Alaba, Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham.

These injuries raised questions about whether the congested schedule with a large number of players participating in the European Nations Cup finals this summer was a direct cause of these injuries, or whether it was due to the burden of physical preparation led by Antonio Pintus, the fitness coach, who has dominated the scene with his ability to always raise the team’s readiness, especially in the decisive stages of the season, but things are not going according to expectations this season.

The summer preparations witnessed the injury of Martin Martinez, one of the rising players from the reserve team, who was called the “new Ramos” due to his resemblance to Sergio Ramos, and his playing in the defense position, but his injury to the cruciate ligament led to an early end to his season.