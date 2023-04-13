Real Madrid beat Chelsea at halftime in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Karim Bezema opened the scoring by finishing off a ball rejected by Kepa. Vinicus tried to save a great cross from Carvajal at the start of the play. It is being a round trip game. The white team dominates but Chelsea is generating a lot of danger. James was able to equalize in the play following Benzema’s goal. Real Madrid is having many chances taking advantage of Vinicius’s speed down the left flank.

